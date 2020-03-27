|
COOKE
John
Passed away peacefully after a long illness at home on 13th March 2020 aged 70 years. Dearly beloved husband of Sheila, father to Martyn and Jo and grandfather of Jack, Jess and Ollie. He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends. Private Cremation at Peterborough Crematorium on Tuesday 31st March. Memorial service to be held later in the year. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to St Barnabas Hospice, may be made directly to the charity. stbarnabashospice.co.uk
Published in Bourne Local on Mar. 27, 2020