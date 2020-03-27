Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John COOKE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John COOKE

Notice Condolences

John COOKE Notice
COOKE

John

Passed away peacefully after a long illness at home on 13th March 2020 aged 70 years. Dearly beloved husband of Sheila, father to Martyn and Jo and grandfather of Jack, Jess and Ollie. He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends. Private Cremation at Peterborough Crematorium on Tuesday 31st March. Memorial service to be held later in the year. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to St Barnabas Hospice, may be made directly to the charity. stbarnabashospice.co.uk
Published in Bourne Local on Mar. 27, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -