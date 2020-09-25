|
passed away peacefully at Rose Lodge Care Home, Wisbech, on Saturday 12th September 2020, aged 90 years. Beloved wife of the late Ray Stanton of Aslackby, Lincs and the late Jim Carrott of Bourne. Much loved mum of Josephine, and a dear grandma and great-grandma. Due to attendance restrictions at the present time, a private family funeral service will take place at Peterborough Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Joyce for Diabetes UK and Cambsight may be made direct to her family, or via https://www.diabetes.org.uk/ or https://www.camsight.org.uk/ All enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare, Old Royal Standard, Weasenham Lane, Wisbech, Cambs, PE13 2RY. Tel: 01945 475495
