NEUMANN Kathleen Passed away at Digby Court on 25th August 2019, aged 91 years. Loving wife of Norman (Norbert), loving mother of Peter Neumann and Rita Riley. Special grandmother of Toby, Adam, William, George, Alfie, Charlotte, Georgina and Alice. Nursed at Butterfield and Bourne Hospitals for many years. The funeral will take place at South Lincs Crematorium on Friday 20th September 2019 at 11.00am. Family flowers only, donations may be made at the service for the Lincs Air Ambulance. All further enquiries to RJ Scholes, Wherry's Lane, Bourne PE10 9HQ. Tel: 01778 394687
Published in Bourne Local on Sept. 12, 2019