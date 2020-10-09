|
ELLINGTON
Margaret Annie (née Chamberlain)
sadly passed away peacefully at Wood Grange Care Home Bourne on 21st September 2020, aged 95 years. A much loved wife of the late Ronald Ellington, and mother of Anne (Richard), John (Pat) and David (Maxine) and grandmother to Kym, Klair, Simon, Sharon, Amy and Christopher and great grandmother to James, Laura, Adam, Joshua, Amber and Katie. She will be dearly missed by all family and friends. There will be a private family funeral service at Little Bytham Church limited due to current restrictions. Family flowers only and donations on behalf of The Stroke Association may be sent to R.J Scholes Funeral Directors Wherry's Lane, Bourne, PE10 9HQ.
Published in Bourne Local on Oct. 9, 2020