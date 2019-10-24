|
|
DICKINSON
Maurice
Passed away suddenly at Peterborough City Hospital on 23rd October 2019 aged 78 years. Devoted husband of the late Pearl, loving Dad of Joyanne, the late Marlene, Pauline and Andrew. The funeral service will take place at Bourne Abbey Church on 7th November 2019 at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only please by request. Donations in lieu, if desired, may be made at the service in Maurice's memory for The Salvation Army.
All further enquiries to
R J Scholes, Wherry's Lane, Bourne, PE10 9HQ.
Tel: 01778 394687.
Published in Bourne Local on Oct. 24, 2019