Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Maurice DICKINSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maurice DICKINSON

Notice Condolences

Maurice DICKINSON Notice
DICKINSON

Maurice

Passed away suddenly at Peterborough City Hospital on 23rd October 2019 aged 78 years. Devoted husband of the late Pearl, loving Dad of Joyanne, the late Marlene, Pauline and Andrew. The funeral service will take place at Bourne Abbey Church on 7th November 2019 at 2.30pm.

Family flowers only please by request. Donations in lieu, if desired, may be made at the service in Maurice's memory for The Salvation Army.

All further enquiries to

R J Scholes, Wherry's Lane, Bourne, PE10 9HQ.

Tel: 01778 394687.
Published in Bourne Local on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.