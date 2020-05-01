|
COTTAM Mike passed away peacefully at home on 16th April 2020, aged 75 years. Devoted husband of Pat, loving dad of Wayne and Amanda, loving brother of Colin; also father-in-law of Wayne and Vicky. Devoted Grandad of Isaac and Harry, he will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Donations may be made and split between Home Instead Carers and Addenbrooke's Charitable Trust Skin Cancer Nurses Fund 9568 in memory of Mike. All further enquiries to RJ Scholes, Wherry's Lane, Bourne PE10 9HQ. Tel: 01778 394687
Published in Bourne Local on May 1, 2020