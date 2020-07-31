|
|
WARREN
Pamela Dorothy
passed away peacefully at Millway House Nursing Home, previously from Baffins, Portsmouth and Bourne, Lincs on 19th July 2020, aged 89. A much loved wife of the late Geoffrey Warren and later her companion Brian. She was mother to Valerie and Ian and a grandmother and great-grandmother who will be sadly missed by her family and friends. Rest in peace Mum. A funeral service is to be held at Charlton Park Crematorium on 6th August 2020 at 1.45pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, can be made by cheque payable to British Heart Foundation and sent c/o Co-operative Funeralcare, 22 London Street, Andover, SP10 2PE. Or alternatively, can be made online by following the link: www.funeralcare.co.uk/tributes-and-donations
Published in Bourne Local on July 31, 2020