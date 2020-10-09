|
JESSON
Philip Andrew (known as Jim and Phil)
Passed away peacefully following a year-long fight to overcome a genetic heart condition at Royal Papworth Hospital on 22nd September 2020, aged 70 years, with his family by his side. A loving and treasured husband of Janice, devoted father to Hayley and Mark and father-in-law to Dawn and John, and a much loved Grandpa to Callum and Zara, Aiden, Alex, Rachel and Becky. He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends. Given the current circumstances, a small private family funeral service will take place on Friday 16th October at South Lincolnshire Crematorium at 12 noon. The cortege will leave from Bourne between 10.45am and 11.00am. Family and friends are welcome to view a live stream of the service, details available from the family. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, may be made for Royal Papworth Hospital Critical Care Unit - Tree of Life & Cancer Research UK (for a family presentation at a later date) via Andrew Woodhouse Independent Funeral Services, Sandon Barn, Casterton Road, Stamford, PE9 4BP. Tel: 01780 751719 or the family directly.
Published in Bourne Local on Oct. 9, 2020