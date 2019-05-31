|
|
STUBLEY
Roger
Formerly of the Windmill Rippingale, passed away at the Five Bells Residential Care Home on Sunday 19th May 2019, aged 94 years. Brother of Janet and Jim Stubley also brother-in-law of Michael Atkinson and Betty Stubley. Loving uncle of Helen, Lesley, Anne, Louise, Claire, Sarah and Lynn. Dearest great-uncle of Emma, Luke, Maddie, Jane, Amy, Becki, Abbie, Katie, Evie, Megan and Daniel. Great-great-uncle to 18 great-great-nieces and nephews. The funeral service will take place at South Lincolnshire Crematorium on Wednesday 12th June at 11.00am. Family flowers only please by request. Donations in lieu, if desired, may be made at the service for Springwells Medical Practice and Rippingale and Folkingham Football Club. All further enquiries to R J Scholes, Wherry's Lane, Bourne, PE10 9HQ. Tel: 01778 394687
Published in Bourne Local on May 31, 2019