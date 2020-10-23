|
COPLEY Thomas 'Tom' passed away suddenly at Lincoln County Hospital on 7th October 2020, aged 79 years. Devoted husband of Barbara, loving father of Debbie and Lee, also grandfather and great-grandfather. Tom will be sadly missed by all who knew him, his family especially. He had a smile for all and found time to chat to people. Prior to the service the cortege will leave from Exeter gardens at 10.10am on 30th October. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the local charity 'Don't Lose Hope'. All further enquiries to RJ Scholes, Wherry's Lane, Bourne, PE10 9HQ. Tel: 01778 394687
Published in Bourne Local on Oct. 23, 2020