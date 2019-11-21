|
|
|
Our beautiful son and brother Adam Cole Momberg passed on 11-15-19. Adam was born in Upland, CA on 9-4-87. Adam grew up primarily in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. He settled in his beloved Bozeman, MT in 2015.
Adam's life began with a huge and persistent challenge called Congenital Myasthenia Gravis C.M.G., an incurable and serious condition. He always did the best he could which was defined by his continuous optimism. Through his own grace, outstanding medical care and an army of supporters he was able to be physically active. In his effort to meet his C.M.G. head-on he was a regular at The Ridge. His workouts were epic when his body permitted it! Everybody that knew of his given challenge was truly amazed.
Adam is well known for his genuine loving kindness, absence of judgement and universal acceptance for others. As a bartender and food server for most of his career he certainly brightened the restaurant experience for countless patrons. Adam and his infectious smile have left this world so early and so suddenly it is impossible to quantify this loss.
Adam's love and dedication to his family, friends and coworkers was always first and foremost. Every animal was revered by Adam, especially dogs. Snowboarding was pure bliss for Adam. The winter temperature and wind in his face tempered the C.M.G. Likewise, it was a gift to be in his company while on the slopes of Big Sky. Adam is well known for his love of music, especially his passion for Sound Tribe Sector 9!
Adam is survived by his parents Mark and Lisa, sister Jessica, Cattle Dog Dusty, Grandmother Joanna Momberg, Aunt Michele Balsimo, Uncle Mike (Mari) Momberg, Uncle Matt (Lisa) Momberg, Aunt Monica (Tom) Valone, Uncle Brett (Elnette) Metcalf, and many cousins. Adam was preceded in death by Papa Floyd Momberg, Grandma Shirley Metcalf, and Papa Dean Metcalf.
Celebration of Life will be held November 23, 10:30 am at Gallatin River Lodge. Open house to follow at the Momberg residence. A California celebration of life will be held January 25, 2020. Details to be developed.
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Nov. 21, 2019