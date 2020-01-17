|
age 95, of Gardiner, Montana passed away peacefully on January 15, 2020 at her home. A celebration of life service, in honor of Adeline, will be held at 11:00 A.M. Monday, Jan. 19 at the Gardiner Community Church, viewing will be available from 10:00 A.M until the time of the service at the church. Reception will follow the service and burial will then take place at the Mountain View Cemetery in Livingston. To view the obituary and share condolences, visit: www.Franzen-Davis.com.
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Jan. 17, 2020