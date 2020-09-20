Alexander Joseph Kelley was born August 31, 1993 in Cincinnati, Ohio the son of Martin and Elizabeth Kelley. Alex attended Scandia Elementary School and graduated from Forest Lake High School, Class of 2012. Following graduation, Alex fulfilled his dream of moving West and attended Montana State University to study civil engineering. He graduated with his bachelor's degree and began his career at A&E Dynamics in Bozeman, Montana. Alex loved the great outdoors; living in Montana afforded him the ability to hunt, fish, camp and most recently take up backpacking. He also loved playing the guitar. Alex died unexpectedly on Sunday, September 13, 2020 in Bozeman, Montana. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Jim and Janet Kelley, Charles and Dorothy Rendlesham. Alex will be forever loved and missed by his parents, Marty and Betsy; brothers, Nick and Max; beloved dog, Scout; aunts and uncles, David and Karen Pelfrey, Deron and Stephanie Kelley, Sue and Glenn Fezie, Jack and Betty Rendlesham, Gary and Cheryl Rendlesham; other family and friends.
An outdoor funeral service will be held at 4:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Hosanna Lutheran Church 9300 Scandia Trail North, Forest Lake. Please bring a lawn chair. In the event of inclement weather, services will be moved inside with limited seating. For your safety and comfort, Alex's service will be live streamed at www.hosannaforestlake.net/celebration-of-life
Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m., Monday at the church. To ensure the safety and health of all in attendance, we will be following the guidelines of Executive Order 20-62, use of face masks and social distancing is required. Please call for additional information. Mattson Funeral Home & Cremation Service 651-464-3556