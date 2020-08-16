Alice Ann Bandy was born October 2, 1930 in Ollie, Montana to Bertha and Norman Rost. Alice was the youngest of Bertha and Norman's six children. Alice attended school in Ollie through the 8th grade and then she completed the rest of her education in Baker, Montana.
Alice's work included bank cashier, secretary, and dance teacher for Arthur Murray Dance Studio in Billings, Montana. It was during this time that Alice met the love of her life, Vern Bandy. After two years of courtship, they were married in 1958 in Miles City, MT. Alice and Vern then packed up their belongings and along with Alice's two daughters, Rena and Gayle from a previous marriage, they all moved to Bozeman, MT. As a family they spent their summers camping and water skiing, with Alice always in charge of driving the boat. Many holidays with extended family were spent at the Bandy house. Games, dancing and family entertainment were a must.
Alice loved to cook and entertain and every occasion had a fabulous meal prepared by her. She also loved couples bridge club, sewing, reading cookbooks and dancing with Vern. They were magic on the dance floor.
Alice was very involved in Campfire Girls and eventually was President of the Bozeman Chapter. She always encouraged her Campfire girls to get involved in community service.
Alice had a great faith in God and was a very active participant in her church.
Alice's ability to offer wise counsel did not go unnoticed. Alice was always there and spot on with her wisdom and input for whomever needed her advice. Whenever Alice stated, "Mark my Words" we knew she would be right!
Alice was preceded in death by her parents, four of her siblings and her husband Vern.
Alice is survived by her sister Rose Norman, daughters Rena (Bruce) McKay, Gayle Hickert, grandsons Mitch (Mary) McKay, Michael Hickert, Justin Hickert, and granddaughter Jaime (Matthew) Chapman. Great grandchildren Gabriel and Olivia Saunders, Zoe and Maeve McKay, Mattie and Henry Hickert and numerous nieces and nephews.
Alice's great source of pride was her family. She loved them dearly. Visits from them and her great grandchildren would put huge smiles and looks of pure joy on her face. We will also miss her so much and will cherish the memories we made with her.
Should friends desire, memorials can be made to the First Presbyterian/Rockhaven Church Camp and Retreat Center. P.O. Box 1150, Bozeman, MT 59771. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com