Alice Jean Addleman Dolan passed peacefully from this life into eternal life in a Hospice room at Gallatin Co. Rest Home on the morning of October 9, 2020. Though her last few days were a physical struggle, she was able to spend those days face-to-face in the presence of her family. She was 96. Her sense of humor and a clear mind remained strong to the end. Dearly loved by all, she will be greatly missed.
Jean was born in Sheridan, WY on October 27, 1923 to Carl E. Addleman and Anna Knight Addleman. She spent her early years in Sheridan. She remembers sledding down the streets there in the winter with her brother and two sisters. They moved to Detroit, MI for one year, and then to Livermore, CA for her senior year of high school. She met James (Jim) W. Dolan during that year. After graduation, she attended Merritt Business School in Oakland, CA. Later she worked as a secretary in Livermore where she and Jim were married on January 28, 1945. He was in the Navy at the time. After his naval service was complete, they settled in Livermore, eventually building a new home there and raising their five children.
In 1970 they moved to Harlowton, MT to begin a life in ranching. This was no easy feat for a woman, leaving the beauty and warmth of Livermore in October to the gray, bleak landscape of Harlowton. She was a trooper though, and soon became a resilient ranch wife. They moved to various ranching areas; Cardwell and Sheridan, MT, making many new friends that would last throughout their life. They finally settled in Bozeman, MT in 1980 and adjusted to city life once again.
Jean was a petite woman with a big heart and a determined demeanor, always wanting to help others, even in her later years. She had a lifestyle of giving back. The same words she wrote about her own mother, are as well true about Jean: "She was a loving mother, an excellent cook, and beautiful seamstress. Family came first."
She was involved in many organizations when her children were young; Boy & Girl Scouts and 4-H. She was involved in the American Legion where she served as president. She was very dedicated to church and volunteered for numerous responsibilities. She was an avid quilter and knitter, making beautiful gifts for family, church, the hospital, and Head Start.
She loved working as a nurse's aid at the hospital in Sheridan, MT. In Bozeman she served as a home health care aid where she enjoyed caring for people. She was in her 80's when she retired, yet she never stopped helping her elderly neighbors younger than herself. Her whole life was putting others first, expecting nothing in return.
Jean was preceded in death by her husband, James W. Dolan, and daughter-in-law, Jean Drummond Dolan. She is survived by her children, Ruth Ann (Charlie) Todd of San Jose, CA; Jim (Corrine) of Belgrade, MT; Mike (Janis) of Bozeman; Pat (Diane) of Belgrade; and Tim (Pam) of Belgrade; and 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
We would like to thank the staff at Gallatin Co. Rest Home for the wonderful care and kindness they give to all their residents year-round, and especially for keeping them safe during the Covid outbreak.
Donations can be made to the Auxiliary of the Gallatin County Rest Home, 1221 Durston Rd., Bozeman, MT 59715, which provides for the garden, aviary, and activities. Jean served in the Auxiliary and later benefited from it as a resident there.
Cremation has taken place and private family services will be held.
