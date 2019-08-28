Home

Alice Mary VanDyken


1930 - 2019
Alice Mary VanDyken, 89, a long-time resident of the Churchill area, died Friday, August 23, 2019 at Springmeadows Assisted Living.

Born in 1930 in Kalamazoo, Michigan, Alice grew up with her seven siblings and later attended Calvin University where she received her Associates in Education. She soon married the love of her life, Harvey Peter VanDyken, and adopted their three children, Daniel, David, and Judith.

Alice loved her sweets, crafting, and card writing, but there was nothing she loved more than the Lord. Her love for the Lord overflowed from her family to each and every one she met. Her faith led her to witness the love of Jesus to all those who came in contact with her.

However, don't let yourself think for one second that Alice was someone who took any guff from anyone. Alice once asked, "You know why God gave me two feet?", to which she answered, "One to keep me planted in my faith, and the other to kick your bum." That righteous fire probably explains her affection for a stick of Big Red cinnamon gum and a jar of peanuts to snack on afterwards.

Alice is survived by her brother, Peter Sluys, and her sons, Daniel and David VanDyken.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, August 28 from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service, and on Thursday, August 29 beginning at 10:00 A.M. at Manhattan Christian Reformed Church. A Funeral Service at the church will follow at 11:00 A.M., with interment after the service at Hills Cemetery.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Aug. 28, 2019
