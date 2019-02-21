Services Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service 113 South Willson Avenue Bozeman , MT 59715 (406) 587-3184 Resources More Obituaries for Alice Sarrazin Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Alice Sarrazin

1922 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Alice Julia Cole Sarrazin passed into the loving arms of Jesus on Wednesday, February 13, 2019, surrounded by her family. Her father, Dee Cole, was born 1890 is Salesville, MT. In 1892 the family moved over from the Gallatin and stayed at the Francis home before moving to Rock Creek. Her father lived the rest of his life in the Clyde Park area. Alice spent 89 years in Clyde park and the last seven years in the Manhattan-Belgrade area. She was born in Livingston, MT on September 26, 1922 to Dee and Charlotte Marie (Cable) Cole. Her mother had ridden to Mrs. Rae's Nursing Home with a neighbor, as her father was thrashing at Uncle Bob Coles. The "mother to be" often went early to the care center to await the birth of their baby.



Her sister, Genevieve May, was born on May 11, 1925. Their mother had a liver condition and died a few days after Genevieve's birth. Alice and her father made their home with Dee's parents, and Genevieve was raised by her aunt Nora Sarver who lived a few miles away. Theo Fauer would stop at the Cole Ranch while taking his sheep to and from the summer pasture and in the fall would give Alice a lamb. This began her lifelong love for sheep.



She started school before her fifth birthday and went three years at Rock Creek School. After the school closed, she attended Clyde Park School until her graduation in 1939. About her freshman year, she, her sister, and cousin, Georgie lived in Clyde Park and "batched" until the grandparents came into town for the winter.



She returned to the ranch and stayed until the ranch was sold in 1946. The family moved back to their Clyde Park home, and she was there until marrying Paul Sarrazin, April 24, 1949 in Livingston, MT. Paul was the son of Laurent and Josephine Sarrazin. They were at the Goat Mountain Ranch for a few months, before moving to Clyde Park and buying the Mobil Gas Station and later rented the former John Uhl place on the east side of Clyde Park. In 1960 they moved to the Sarrazin Ranch on Highway 89. In 2015 the ranch was sold to Tim Sundling.



Alice was a member of the Shields Valley United Methodist Church, a 70 year member of Park Chapter #105, Order of the Easter Star at Wilsall, a 65 year member of the American Legion Auxiliary, over 30 years at Girls State Chairman, past president of Pioneer Society, and Grand Marshall of Old Settlers Days in 2005. She also served on the City Council and served one term as the Mayor of Clyde Park.



She enjoyed reading, gardening, oil painting, baking cookies and giving them to family and friends, crocheting many blankets and scrubbies too.



Alice was a kind and gentle person who loved spending time with family and friends. She always had an unconditional love for those that knew her. She was an inspiration and brightened the lives of those around her.



She is preceded in death by her husband, Paul; daughter, Linda; grandson, J.R. (Kim) Brainard; and daughters-in-law Patty and Kathy.



Alice is survived by her daughters; Alice Punky (Ed) Brainard, Shirley Morgan, Connie (Dave) Hunter; sons, Dale, Rich (Teresa), Theodore (Carla), and David; grandchildren, Paula (Rod) Bentle, Ashley Sarrazin, Salena Sarrazin, Jason Sarrazin, Shannon (Brian) Engebretson, Kimberly (Brandon) Whinery, Melissa (Ben) Stetson, Joanna (John) Leonard, Wes Sarrazin, Walt (Shayanne) Sarrazin , Nicole (John) Strong and Amanda(Alex) Mattucci. Also surviving are great-grandchildren, Carrisa Brainard, Wyatt Brainard, Bailey (Tyler) Young, Dawson Bentle, Blake Bentle, Emily Sarrazin, Avery Lynn Sarrazin, Elijah Sarrazin, Kevin Whinery, Kaidence Whinery, Kody Whinery, Harmony Whinery, Maverick Whinery, Abby Stetson, Ally Stetson, Corbin Stetson, Charlie Leonard, Hadlie Leonard, Stetson Sarrazin, (Whitney) and Levi Sarrazin (dating Mackenzie), Colleen Sarrazin, Wyatt Sarrazin, Addison Sarrazin, Malakhi Sarrazin, Miah Sarrazin, Kaehl Strong, Eleanor Strong.



Also surviving is her sister Genevieve (Tom) Cole Blavka of Chugiak, Alaska; sister-in-law Jean Sarrazin , of Livingston, MT. brother-in-law and sister-in-law Jim and Joyce Sarrazin, of Clyde Park,Mt. and nephew Frank Blavka of Auburn, Washington; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.



The family would like to thank the staff at Parkhaven in Manhattan, Highgate in Bozeman, and Beehive in Belgrade for all their care throughout the last few years.



A celebration of life has been tentatively planned for Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Clyde Park,Mt.



Details will be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Shield Valley United Methodist Church, FFA program of Shields Valley Schools, P.O. Box 40, Clyde Park, MT 59018, or to the .



