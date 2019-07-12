|
Alicia Yvette Fuentes, 48, passed away June 30, 2019. She was born in Austin, TX to Gilbert Placencia and Jane Ramelle Matthews on June 9, 1971.
Alicia is survived by her mother Jane Ramelle Matthews, daughters Sondra Lee (Shawn) Megill and Hannah Dilworth, grandchildren Gianna Rose Megill, Jordan Adair Megill, Paul Ramos, Jr., Justice Marie Ramos, Juliann Ray Megill, Jaxson Walter Megill, Jabobi Michael Megill and Cayton Dilworth, and ex-husband Michael Ray Mazza. She is preceded in death by her father Gilbert Placencia.
A Celebration of Alicia's Life will be held 2:00 p.m. on July 20, 2019 at Chico Hot Springs, Grandma's Garden.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on July 12, 2019