Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dahl Funeral Chapel
300 Highland Boulevard
Bozeman, MT 59715
(406) 586-5298
Resources
More Obituaries for Alicia Fuentes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alicia Yvette Fuentes


1971 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alicia Yvette Fuentes Obituary
Alicia Yvette Fuentes, 48, passed away June 30, 2019. She was born in Austin, TX to Gilbert Placencia and Jane Ramelle Matthews on June 9, 1971.

Alicia is survived by her mother Jane Ramelle Matthews, daughters Sondra Lee (Shawn) Megill and Hannah Dilworth, grandchildren Gianna Rose Megill, Jordan Adair Megill, Paul Ramos, Jr., Justice Marie Ramos, Juliann Ray Megill, Jaxson Walter Megill, Jabobi Michael Megill and Cayton Dilworth, and ex-husband Michael Ray Mazza. She is preceded in death by her father Gilbert Placencia.

A Celebration of Alicia's Life will be held 2:00 p.m. on July 20, 2019 at Chico Hot Springs, Grandma's Garden.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on July 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now