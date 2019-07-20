Aline Moore, age 73 passed away peacefully in her home in Stanford, MT on July 16, 2019, surrounded by her family. Aline was born in Bozeman, MT on January 17, 1946. She graduated from Belgrade High School and shortly after graduating high school she married her high school sweetheart, Jim on July 18, 1965 and had two children, Brad and Kimberly.



Aline followed Jim wherever his career took them. They lived and worked in Rapelje, Ronan, Missoula, the farm north of Belgrade, and have spent the last 27 years in Stanford, MT. In Stanford, Aline worked at Basin State Bank and Prairie Collections and several other businesses in town. She loved bookkeeping and was glad to help anyone with their books.



Her life forever changed when her grandson, Hunter was born on January 10, 2010. She retired from all her jobs so she could spend all the time she wanted with Hunter. She made countless trips to Richey and later Big Sandy to spend time with Hunter and take part in his school and community activities. They would spend hours drawing, playing games and visiting.



Aline loved to sew, quilt, quilling, and do various artwork projects. You could always find her sitting in her favorite chair working on her latest project. She loved making things for her family. Every spring she looked forward to being able to work in her flower beds and plant her garden. Her and Jim took great pride in their yard and garden and enjoyed their time working outside together.



Aline is survived by her husband, Jim of 54 years of Stanford, MT; mother, Marie Fisher of Plentywood (formerly of Bozeman); son, Brad (Sheri) of Big Sandy; sisters, Candy (Tim) of Plentywood and Judy of Belgrade; brother, Steve (Susan) of Belgrade; sister-in-law, Mary Dell Hietala (Lee) of Bozeman, and grandson, Hunter of Big Sandy, plus numerous nieces and nephews.



Preceding her in death is daughter, Kimberly and father, James Fisher.



A memorial service will be held at Dokken-Nelson in Bozeman on Monday, July 22 at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Aline's name to the Stanford Library Guild Gift of Knowledge Project in Stanford, MT or CMMC Hospice in Lewistown MT. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on July 20, 2019