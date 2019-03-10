Charlotte Amalie Border, 80, of Belgrade passed away peacefully on Monday, March 4, 2019. She was born on July 13, 1938 in Seldovia, Alaska to Star and Dorothy (Fay) Nielsen. The family moved to Port Graham and Homer, Alaska, then to Boulder, Colorado, before moving to Great Falls, Montana, where Amalie graduated from Central Catholic High School. She then attended Mount Marty College in Yankton, South Dakota.



She enjoyed her work as State Secretary for the Farmers Union, as well as secretarial work at the Methodist Church in Great Falls and at Livingston Hospital.



Amalie married Tom "Skip" Border on January 9, 1971 in Alder, Montana. They made their home in Belgrade, and she worked as a Special Ed teacher at the Belgrade schools. She attended Belgrade Federated Church and was a leader of Campfire Girls and Girl Scouts. Active in Belgrade Women's Club and Belgrade Senior Center, she was also involved in BWAG and DAR.



Amalie loved to travel with Skip and together, they adventured around the world. She was an avid antique collector and enjoyed cross-country skiing. A favorite hobby was hiking the various trails in the mountains of Gallatin County and all over Montana.



She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Barbara Speck and Virginia DeWitt; brother, John Nielsen; and step-son, Les Border.



Survivors include her husband, Skip Border; daughters, Tammy Clayton, Tracy (Bryan) Clayton Hulse; and Kristi Joy Border Capindica; step-daughters, Shelley Border and Julie (Brian) Ligtenberg.



Cremation has taken place and, at Amalie's request, no services are planned at this time.



Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Mar. 10, 2019