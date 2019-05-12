Our dad, Andrew Oldenburger passed peacefully to be with his Lord and Savior on May 5, 2019. He was born in Bozeman, MT on December 16, 1928. Andy was the second of four children born to Onnie and Tracy (Leep) Oldenburger. He joined the Navy in 1951, and after basic training was stationed in Hawaii. It was there that he met Helen Hisako Sasaki at the Kapalua Bible Church. Andy was honorably discharged from the Navy on February 4, 1955 and married Helen two days later. He brought his new bride back to Bozeman, which was the first time she had been to the mainland.



Andy was a successful salesman and especially enjoyed working for Kamp Implement, Bozeman Ford, and Danhof Chevrolet. Thus with his passing, all warranties implied or expressed are now expired. Andy graduated from Rocky Mountain Auctioneering School on March 24, 1962. He then joined his best friend, Ben TeSelle, to form O-T Auction Service. Later Don Clark joined the team to form Action Auction Service. Andy cried many farm, household, liquidation, and charity auctions all over the surrounding counties.



After our mom passed away, Dad married Joan Moss in 2003. They made many memories over the past 16 years with friends, family and driving the backroads. Andy's hobbies were buying and selling cars, camping, trips to the Bar J Wranglers with many friends, and matchmaking. He was an active lifetime member of Grace Bible Church for his entire life.



Andy was preceded in death by his first wife, Helen; daughter, Lori Ruth Oldenburger; brother, Harry Oldenburger; and sister, Ruth Bechtel. He is survived by his wife, Joan Oldenburger; sister, Evelyn (Loren) Acton; son, Lee (Teresa) Oldenburger; children, Landon (Angela) Oldenburger, Tanner (Brielle) Oldenburger, Lexi Oldenburger; daughter, Lani (Ron) Chaney; children, Nicole (Scott) Duffin, Melanie (Bob) Duffin, Lance (Erica) Chaney; son, Les (Lori Rae) Oldenburger; children, Zach (Larisa) Oldenburger, Austin (Hannah) Oldenburger, Spencer Oldenburger; and Lori's son, Taylor (Angelica) Oldenburger. Andy was blessed with 13 great grandchildren, with another one on the way.



The family is very appreciative and would like to thank the Parkhaven staff for the care and comfort provided to Andy, as well as Hospice Care.



At Andy's request, a private family burial was held. His desire was to spread the gospel of Jesus Christ, thus any memorials may be directed to Grace Bible Church Missions at gbcmt.org.



Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary