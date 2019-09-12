|
Ann Louise (Ramey) Schaefer died September 10, 2019 at the age of 74, in Bozeman, Montana of pancreatic cancer.
Ann was born December 17, 1944 in Kadoka, South Dakota, to Myrtle Olive (Alden) Ramey and James Graham Ramey. She attended Kadoka schools and graduated from high school in 1963. Ann grew up riding the range with her dad and brother on their ranch near Wanolee, South Dakota.
After high school, Ann attended the University of South Dakota in Vermillion and later transferred and graduated from Black Hills State College in Spearfish, SD, in 1967.
She met her husband Gary Harlan Schaefer in Belle Fourche, SD, and they were married May 28, 1966. Upon receiving her teaching degree, Ann got a job teaching English in the Manhattan Public Schools in Montana. Gary attended Montana State University and Montana was where they were meant to stay. In 1981, they started the Montana Canvas Company and devoted themselves to that endeavor until retiring in 2015.
In her later years, Ann enjoyed their cabin in the mountains, their condo on the beach in Florida, and leading a small group of friends in bible study.
Ann leaves behind her husband Gary, daughter Christine Summa, son Andrew Otto Schaefer, siblings Joy (Larry) Dolezal, John (Anita) Ramey, Ellen Jane McMahon, and granddaughters Madeline and Emily. Preceding her in death were her parents and son, Brian Ramey Schaefer.
If one desires, donations may be made to Grace Bible Church or a .
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at 1:00 PM at the Grace Bible Church in Bozeman, MT.
Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Sept. 12, 2019