Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service
113 South Willson Avenue
Bozeman, MT 59715
(406) 587-3184
Ann "Blake" Smith


1946 - 2020
Ann "Blake" Smith Obituary
Ann "Blake" Smith, 73, died peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 in Bozeman. Blake is survived by her sisters, Valerie (Jack) Olson and Lorinda (Ray) Moholt; aunt, Tomme Lou Warden and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

At her request, cremation has taken place and a private family gathering will be held this spring in Butte.

Should friends desire, memorials in her name may be made to the Montana s, www.montanawoundedwarriors.org or to the Humane Society of Butte, at www.buttehumane.org.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service.
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Feb. 11, 2020
