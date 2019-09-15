|
Ann Parker, 83, of Bozeman, MT passed away September 9, 2019 after battling cancer. Ann was born June 20, 1936 in Frazer, MT to Jacob and Sarah Wall.
Ann graduated from Lustre Christian High School in Lustre, Montana. She later became the secretary for the Earth Sciences Department at MSU in Bozeman. Gardening, fishing and quilting were a few of the things she loved to do in her spare time, but her favorite was spending time with her grandkids. Ann will be most remembered for her kindness, generosity and her giggle. She truly was the "most wonderful person" to be around.
Ann is proceeded in death by her husband Neil, sister Esther, brother Henry and her parents. She is survived by her three kids: Wayne (Karen) of Bozeman, MT, Bruce of Aurora, CO and Teresa Brown (Gary) of Monument, CO; her brother John and sisters Bertha and Ruth. Ann is also survived by five grandchildren: Miranda Tucker, Justin Brown, Ryan Parker, Corey Brown and Brittney Buchanan; her four great-grandchildren: Molly, Jason, Connor and Piper and one great great-grandchild; Holland.
A Memorial Service will be held June 20, 2020 at Dahl Funeral & Cremation Service Tribute Center. A time to be determined.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent in Ann's name to Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter, 1549 E. Cameron Bridge Road, Bozeman, MT 59718.
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Sept. 15, 2019