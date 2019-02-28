Services Dahl Funeral Chapel 300 Highland Boulevard Bozeman , MT 59715 (406) 586-5298 Resources More Obituaries for Anna Tootell Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Anna "Mae" Tootell

1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Mae Tootell, our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, cousin & friend passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 16th, with her grandson, Patrick, by her side. She was 92.



Mae was born on May 22, 1926 in Chestnut, Montana. She was the third of five children born to Elizabeth (Maykuth) & James Brooks. In Chestnut she lived the childhood that most can only dream of surrounded by her aunts, uncles, cousins & grandparents. Family meant the world to Mae.



She graduated from Gallatin County High School in 1944 and went on to work for the telephone company in Bozeman for many years. She started as an operator and eventually became a line dispatcher. She retired in 1981 but continued to do contract work for them in Helena for a few years after.



In 1954 Mae married Bob Tootell but they later divorced. They had two children, Bobbi & Don. Mae lived for her children. She loved her family dearly, but she had the fiercest love for Bobbi & Don. She raised them in a day when she had to fight daily for the respect of many of her male coworkers. She fought hard and worked hard every day to give her kids the best life she could. She will never know how appreciative we are for having such a wonderful mother.



Mae's grandchildren were the icing on her cake of life. From the moment they were born she spent as much time with them as was possible. She missed very few ball games, track meets, concerts, or performances even though she lived 320 miles away for many years. She helped with 4-H projects, played baseball & football, built forts and kissed away tears. At the age of 80 she moved from Bozeman to Saco, Montana to be closer to Bobbi. She loved her new life and her new home. She made many friends in Saco and enjoyed being part of the community.



Mae loved to travel. She took her kids on many memorable trips and later in life, went on yearly vacations with Bobbi and her family. Her last trip (at age 90) included New York City where she was finally able to see the Statue of Liberty and was wheeled right through Times Square. She loved it and wanted to go back the minute she got home. She recently said that she had lived a wonderful life.



Mae is survived by her son Don, his wife Krisi and their children Jesse, Mitch, Brittney & Jeremie; her daughter Bobbi, beloved son-in-law Russ Menge and their children Patrick & Christian; 10 great-grandchildren including Luke & Andrew Menge and Elizabeth Benson; nieces and nephews Bitsy (Jr.) DeGidio, Bud, Tim & Don Murphy, June (Bob) Switzer, Shirley VanDyken and her many special cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Jim, Ray & Gene Brooks and her sister Marie Murphy.



Funeral services will be at Dahl Funeral & Cremation Service Tribute Center on Saturday at 10AM, with a Reception to follow at the Elks. Donations may be made to Lutheran Social Services, 2429 Mission Way, Billings, MT 59102 or a .



We will miss you forever Mom and the hole in our hearts will never be filled.



