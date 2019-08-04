|
A limb has fallen from our family tree. On July 25, 2019, our mother, grandmother, and great grandmother - our hero - passed away at the age of 92 at Gallatin Rest Home. She was diagnosed with dementia in December 2015.
Annabelle Elizabeth Lutey Jacob was born on July 3, 1927 to Francis and Lucy (Buhl) Lutey in Waterloo, MT. She was the youngest of her living siblings. She attended high school in and graduated from Whitehall High School. She met her soul mate and life-long love, James Jacob, at a dance in Silver Star. They were married on August 24, 1946 in Virginia City. They made their home in Twin Bridges where they raised their three children, Beverly, James Jr., and Debbie. During this time, Annabelle worked at her favorite job as a veterinarian tech for the local veterinarian, Dr. Bob Lott. Annabelle lived in Twin Bridges until the death of her husband in 1986. She then sold the family home and moved to Bozeman where she lived her remaining years.
She enjoyed attending the local high school basketball games in Twin Bridges, knitting, reading, and spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Thomas Lutey, William Lutey, and Myron Lutey; sister, Frances Lutey Corson; her loving husband, Jim; and her son, Jim, Jr.
She is survived by her daughters, Beverly Jacob of Dillon and Debbie Jacob McCray of Bozeman; grandchildren, Bruce (Cindy) Rodriguez of Idaho, James III and Bianca Jacob of California, Heather (Rob) Barnaby, Heidi (Jason) McCray, Benjamin (Whitney) McCray of Bozeman, and Brandon (Ashley) McCray of Belgrade; and great-grandchildren, Colter and Conner Barnaby, Emma and Joey McCray, and Mina McCray.
Graveside services are pending.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service ,113 S. Willson Ave., Bozeman, MT 59715.
You will always be in our hearts - we will never forget the beautiful, strong, and amazing woman that you were.
Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Aug. 4, 2019