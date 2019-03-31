Resources More Obituaries for Anne Garner Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Anne Garner

1944 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Anne Courtenay Garner, a renowned art director, educator, and mentor, 75, passed away peacefully in Bozeman on Wednesday, February 20, 2019. Born in Richmond, Virginia on March 29, 1944, to James Baylor Blackford and Lilian St. Clair Blackford, their second daughter, Anne, was filled with immense curiosity and an eye for art and design. She found her way West in 1964 when she attended the legendary Aspen Design Conference as part of a student group creating installation artwork for the conference grounds. Anne graduated in 1966 from the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) with a Bachelors of Art (BA) degree and in 1968 with a Masters of Art (MA) degree in Graphic Design.



In 1969, Anne started her career as an assistant art director at CBS records on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles. After 5 years with the label, Anne opened her own design studio in Santa Monica servicing a full range of top-flight music industry clients including Warner Bros Records, Motown Records, ABC Records, United Artist Records, A&M Records, and Elektra/Asylum Records.



In 1973 she married Robert Garner in a small ceremony and soon welcomed their son Carson. In 1975, Anne joined Elektra/Asylum Records as an associate art director where she stayed for two years. While being a successful designer, she also fought for and won maternity rights for all women in the state of California. By 1977, she was in Malibu operating her own graphic design studio catering to the West Coast music industry.



During these years in Los Angeles, she was known for art direction, design for recording legends such as The Byrd's, Paul Revere & The Raiders, Gary Puckett and the Union Gap, Boz Scaggs, Everly Brothers, Linda Ronstadt, and Bruce Springsteen. She earned top accolades for this creative work from the New York Society of Illustrators, Art Directors Club of New York, Art Directors Club of Los Angeles, and the Communication Arts Award of Excellence.



In 1980, she and her husband heard a story about a small town in Montana on public radio after exploring areas east of Seattle shortly after Mount St. Helens had erupted. The volcanic ash had started to lessen in the Gallatin Valley where they found Bozeman and decided to move their family. Landing in Bozeman in the early 80s, she immediately went to work designing for iconic Montana organizations such as Big Sky Resort, Museum of the Rockies, the Livingston Depot, and Poet Motorcycles.



In 1986, Anne joined the faculty at Montana State University as an Associate Professor and Co-Chair with Stephanie Newman of the Graphic Design option for the School of Art. While launching her teaching career at MSU, Anne found a position as the art director for Russell Chatham's publishing company Clark City Press in Livingston. She designed over 20 books for noted authors including Jim Harrison, Richard Hugo, Greg Keeler, James Crumley, and Rick Bass, in addition to the screenplay for the Hollywood hit "A River Runs Through It." Accolades for this design work came from the American Advertising Federation, Print Magazine Regional Award and the AIGA Award of Excellence.



Her MSU students knew Anne for her candid comments during critiques and her unique ability to spot talent in young designers. She possessed the skill of forecasting career paths far beyond what undergraduates could envision for themselves. In 1986, she founded Bozarts Press with the inaugural publication "Invictus" a poem by William Ernest Henley. Through collaboration with her MSU colleagues, Bozarts Press went on to publish 50 student-centered projects, including "The 1325 Greatest Monuments in the History of Graphic Design" that became required reading by numerous university design programs across the country.



In 1993, MSU's innovative student-centered approach was recognized in nationally known Print Magazine with a 10-page feature article. Then in 1994, Anne was awarded the prestigious President's Distinguished Teaching Award at Montana State University and in 1995 the Cox Family Award for Creative Scholarship and Teaching. This was followed in 1997 when several Bozarts Press published projects were featured as part of a national exhibit in the Cooper Hewitt, National Design Museum of the Smithsonian in New York City. Anne Garner was awarded the rank of full Professor at Montana State University in 1998.



In the classroom, Anne occasionally allowed a quirky smile to slip across her face while telling a story of her wilder-days during the 60s and 70s. There was the tale about when she worked as a GO-GO girl at a custom hot rod car show and Big Daddy Ed Roth asked her out. There was the time when the Sex Pistols came to the studio and she met Jonny Rotten and Sid Vicious; the pot smell lingered in the office for a week after their departure. Once she had an airbrush-artist modify Bruce Springsteen's classic blue jeans for promotional materials. And who can forget Andy Warhol's birthday party, where she wore a red dress that looked like a slip, and partygoers at the mansion began throwing the ceramic birthday cakes off the beachfront cliff into the Pacific Ocean?



In 2008, Anne retired from teaching at Montana State University and in 2009 was awarded the title of Professor Emerita in recognition of a lifetime of exceptional service. Most recently in 2018, Anne completed a life-long dream of creating a book titled "Southwest Virginia Girls are Different". This book chronicles the life of her mother Lilian St. Clair Blackford as she worked her way through a series of government jobs and graduate school at Johns Hopkins University, ultimately becoming a pioneer research statistician in public health.



Anne Garner will long be remembered and missed by all who knew her, studied with her, worked with her and were inspired by her. A celebration of Anne Garner's life will be held on Saturday, May 18th at 2:00 pm in the Weaver Room of Emerson Center for the Arts & Culture located at 111 South Grand Avenue. In Anne's memory, donations may be made to ( ) and or a .