|
|
Tony Stamm died at age 88, after trying to box his physical therapist and hospice nurse (sorry Matt). Tony was born into a large Irish Catholic family in Brooklyn, New York on January 22, 1931. He was the second youngest of 11 children, and used to say, "When I was 10, my family moved from Brooklyn to Queens, and when I was 12 I found them"!
Tony told his last inappropriate joke on Monday, October 7, 2019, which cannot be printed here.
He is a veteran of the Korean War and served proudly in both the Marines and Air Force.
Tony discovered a passion for photography while serving in the military. This passion became his life-long career. He had pictures printed in many magazines and billboards. He was hired by CBS to shoot promo pictures and attend the Academy Awards to shoot the red carpet stars. Elizabeth Taylor was a favorite subject to photograph, even though she, like Tony, was a feisty personality.
He moved to Hawaii as a young man and met the love of his life, Judi Stamm. Together they had many adventures, traveled and moved to Bozeman in 1976. Tony said Bozeman had the kindest and friendliest people, except for you Bob, he never liked you.
The way Tony died is just like he lived; He wrote out his own rules. He also never let go of the tv remote control. Gordon's vodka and Budweiser companies are devastated by the loss of Tony.
He is survived by his three loving children, Randy Stamm, Milyn Reese, Michelle Gines, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Until we see you again Dad and Grandpa...We love you.
The public is invited to a memorial service at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 2:00 P.M.
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Oct. 11, 2019