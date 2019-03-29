Services Dahl Funeral Chapel 300 Highland Boulevard Bozeman , MT 59715 (406) 586-5298 Resources More Obituaries for Anthony Darbro Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Anthony Will John Darbro

1997 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Anthony came into this world early and highly anticipated on May 12, 1997, as a 4lb. 5oz. baby. He was so small he could fit on his Dad's forearm. He was an easy, happy baby. He grew up around a large extended family that loved him dearly.



Anthony always had his struggles. He was slow to walk and talk and he was very shy as a toddler. He was a sweet and big-hearted little boy. As he entered elementary school, he struggled to make and keep friends. He was bullied most of his school years and had very few good friends. Anthony finished his schooling by successfully completing his GED courses at the age of 17.



He loved spending time with his sister, aunts, uncles and cousins. He had so much fun and so many memorable adventures with all of them. They all loved Anthony whole heartedly. His Grandma Lyon loved him dearly and he always held a special place in her heart. They all accepted Anthony for who he was.



He grew from that tiny baby to a 6'4" handsome, loving, kind and funny young man. He loved to make people laugh and would do almost anything for a good joke. He was an excellent marksman who shot his deer on the first day of every season. At the age of 13 he and his team went to the Daisy National BB Gun Championship in Rodgers, Arkansas. He loved his music and animals. Anthony had hopes of becoming a famous rapper someday. His favorite animals were dogs. Growing up he would greet more dogs than humans wherever we went. Every time he came home, he would love on our little dog Tinkerbell until she was overwhelmed with affection.



High School was the beginning of the end for our beautiful boy. Drugs got ahold of him and he could not conquer the drugs and demons within him. We deeply loved the sober, fun and loving times we had with him. We had unconditional love for Anthony and will continue to love him with all our hearts. We will miss him dearly. He is finally at peace with the Lord.



If you know someone being bullied stand up for them. Be the hero and make the difference. If you or someone you know is struggling with a drug or alcohol addiction, please call 1-888-633-3239. You are not alone.



Anthony's spirit lives on in his beloved dog Tinkerbelle; his parents, Pat and Jamie; his sister Katie (Ben); his furry niece, Remi, and his furry nephew, Ruger; his uncles Tom (Rhea), Mike (Darlene), Jeff; his aunts Julie, Joni (Butch), JoAnna; his cousins Ben (Nikki), Mitch, Adam (Sara), Nate (Amber), Brett (Alessia), Derin (Anthony), Nick (Nicole), John (Jordanne), Ali, Steven, Annie, Isabelle.



Anthony was welcomed to heaven by his beloved Grandma Jean.



A Funeral Mass will be held 10:00 am. Saturday at Resurrection Parish in Bozeman.



In lieu of flowers please send donations to Resurrection Parish, 1725 S. 11th Avenue, Bozeman, MT 59715, or to the .



Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com. Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Mar. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries