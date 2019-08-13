|
Arlene passed away suddenly August 8, 2019 at Gallatin County Rest Home where she had just been transferred after a week stay at the hospital with respiratory struggles. She was born July 5, 1939, the first born to Faye and Mac Ricci of Livingston, MT. She attended Livingston schools and graduated from Park County High. She grew up on North I Street (Little Italy) and often talked about her Italian relatives and all their shenanigans. She met and married Roger Johnson of Bozeman. They were married on September 12, 1958. They had three children, Steve, Becky and Eric. They all lived in Bozeman and Missoula growing up and lastly, she and Roger moved just outside Belgrade. She co-owned and did the books for their business, RDJ Trucking. She enjoyed league bowling and did that for fun for many years. Writing poetry, knitting and crocheting were just some of her talents, also joke telling and sharing stories. Her sense of humor was always a treat. Her Grandchildren were her most treasured possessions, there are nine of them as well as seven Great-Grandchildren. She was proceeded in death by both her parents and a brother Paul Ricci. She is survived by her husband Roger, her children Steve (Kristy) Johnson, Becky (Matt) Stricker and Eric (Debi) Johnson. Siblings Francis Ricci of Laurel, MT, Joann (David) Gibson of Livingston, MT, Michael (Margaret) Ricci-Roberts of Smith Center, KS and a sister-in-law Janet (Roger) Hinther of Missoula, MT. In addition to these are all her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews and all the great nieces and nephews as well as a great-great niece. A Rosary will be held at 5:30 p.m. and a Vigil at 6:00 p.m. Thursday at Dahl Funeral & Cremation Service Tribute Center. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday at Holy Rosary Catholic Parish. Donations in her honor may be made to a Charity of donor's choice. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Aug. 13, 2019