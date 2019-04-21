Arnold Diede, 89, passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 in Bozeman, MT. He was born on the family farm in Artas, SD on March 4, 1930 to Henry and Martha (Naasz) Diede.



Arnold graduated from High School in Eureka, SD in 1948. He continued to work on the farm until he was called into the military in 1951. He proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean war.



Following his time in the military, Arnold enrolled in Barber College, graduating in March 1955. During this time he met Patricia Wilshusen, and they were married on May 8, 1955. He worked as a barber in several locations before settling the family in Bozeman in 1959. There he operated a barber shop on Main Street for 20 years, at which point the building was sold. He then worked as a Custodian at MSU until his retirement in 1993.



Arnold was a devoted father and husband. He enjoyed attending his sons' school activities and baseball games. He also enjoyed family camping and fishing outings on the weekends, even when the fish didn't cooperate.



Arnold and Patricia joined Grace Bible Church in 1959. In addition to family, the church was a central part of their lives, where they practiced their faith and shared fellowship.



Arnold was preceded in death by his wife Pat, who passed away in April 2014



He is survived by four siblings, Verna Berndt, Ruth Tolleson, Nora Nelson, and Norman Diede; his sons, Rocky, Scott (Rose) and Mick (Kris); grandchildren, Valerie, Joshua, Anthony; Christopher, and Kelly; and five great grand-children.



Visitation hours will be from 5-7pm on Wed., April 24 at Dokken-Nelson. Funeral services will be held at 10 am Thurs. April 25 at Grace Bible Church with interment to follow at Fort Harrison Veterans Cemetery in Helena.



Should friends desire, memorials may be made to Mission Aviation Fellowship at www.maf.org/donate.



Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Apr. 21, 2019