Arthur "Lee" LeRoy Smith, 72, of Bozeman passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019. He was born January 13, 1947 in Portland, Oregon to Arthur and Etrulla (Sawyer) Smith.
Lee spent the first part of his career as a truck driver before finding his passion as a rancher in Montana for 25 years.
He is survived by his son, Michael Smith; grandchildren, Skilier Smith, Marissa Smith, and Kenyon Smith; step-children, Eileen Thompson, John John Thompson, and Charles Thompson; and ex-wife and friend, Myrtle Bea.
At Lee's request, no services will be held.
Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on June 21, 2019