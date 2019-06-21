Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service
113 South Willson Avenue
Bozeman, MT 59715
(406) 587-3184
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur "Lee" Smith


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Arthur "Lee" Smith Obituary
Arthur "Lee" LeRoy Smith, 72, of Bozeman passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019. He was born January 13, 1947 in Portland, Oregon to Arthur and Etrulla (Sawyer) Smith.

Lee spent the first part of his career as a truck driver before finding his passion as a rancher in Montana for 25 years.

He is survived by his son, Michael Smith; grandchildren, Skilier Smith, Marissa Smith, and Kenyon Smith; step-children, Eileen Thompson, John John Thompson, and Charles Thompson; and ex-wife and friend, Myrtle Bea.

At Lee's request, no services will be held.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on June 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now