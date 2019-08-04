|
Our darling Barbara, "Beebsie" to her grandchildren, passed away peacefully this week surrounded by her family and her husband Fred of seventy three years. Barbara was known to all by her sweet and loving nature, her joyful disposition and her talent of filling a room with sunshine.
She spent her first years in New Jersey where her ancestors settled in 1630, before moving to Connecticut. There she attended her beloved Hamden Hall Country Day School for all of her pre-college years. It was during her senior year that she was introduced to Fred who says "It was love at first sight" for them both. He invited her to his senior prom at the Kent School in Kent, CT.
She was awarded an academic scholarship to Wellesley College in Wellesley MA while Fred attended Brown University in Rhode Island and her brother was at the Coast Guard Academy and Yale University. She was elected to the honored role of Song Leader at Wellesley which later would foster a love of singing in her family.
Barbara and Fred were married and moved back to the seaside in New Jersey followed by a move to the beautiful Victorian town of Riverton on the Delaware River where they raised their three children. They formed lasting friendships and church relationships which endure to this day.
In the early sixties a business transfer moved them to Rocky River Ohio. They loved sailing on Lake Erie and formed many more friendships in church and the community.
After fifty years in Ohio they left for Montana to be closer to their grandchildren. They loved the beauty of the west and Fred enjoys it still.
Barbara is survived by her husband Frederick Brown of Bozeman, son Tracy Brown (Nancy) of Ohio, daughter Lathie Poole of Bozeman, daughter Shelley Brown of WA, grandchildren Leesa Anderson (Tim) of Bozeman, Tracy Poole of Bozeman, great grandchildren Cooper and Anelise Anderson and Christian and Laur'en Poole.
Her loving prayers and joyful heart have helped to lift us from grief. She will be missed but we know she is in a beautiful place with her loved ones.
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Aug. 4, 2019