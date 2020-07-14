Barbara Jensen died July 7, 2020 with her sons by her side.
Born as Barbara Brenden 89 years ago December 9, 1930 to Olie and Harriet Brenden in Bozeman. She was raised on a farm with her six other brothers and sisters at mile marker 84 on Huffine lane. Barb never moved from Bozeman. She loved living in the Bozeman landscape and the Gallatin Valley.
Driving through Southwest Montana was one of her favorite things to do. Traveling through the area, down through the valleys and along the rivers, viewing all he wildlife. She would always say how lucky she was to live here.
She was proud of her farm girl heritage and how she was raised and often talked about those times. Barb was all about family and friends. She loved her brothers and sisters and numerous nieces and nephews who she was very fond of. She loved everyone and hated no one. She had an open door at her house and loved cooking for a crowd of close friends. An incredible cook, she could have made millions in the cookie business, they were her specialty.
Barb traveled to all 50 states mostly through Bowling. As an avid bowler, she and her bowling friends on Tuesday and Thursday mornings traveled to the national bowling tournament for over 29 years.
She started a pinochle club so she could get together with friends over 55 years ago that is still gathering.
As a young girl she worked at the Gallatin Creamery then moved over to the telephone office to work as a switchboard operator plugging in everyone's phone calls. Other places she worked in Bozeman were Chamber of Commerce, Montana Winterfair, Courthouse in the Clerk and Recorders office and working the elections. With these kinds of jobs, she tended to know someone everywhere she went.
She went to a lot of Buc's games, Bobcat basketball and football games and got a lot of windshield time across the nation throughout the years with her friend, Rob Myers.
Barb married Swede Jensen (deceased) in 1956 and divorced after 25 years. They had two boys, Terry 63 of Belgrade and Todd 61 of Bozeman.
Barb was preceded in death by her sister, Ruth Krenzel and brothers, Jim Brenden, Richard Brenden, and Robert Brenden. She is survived by her sisters, Pat Allen and Betty Wolfrum both living in Spokane WA. Rest in peace mom.
A celebration of Barb's life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com