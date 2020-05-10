Barbara Joan Blesch
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara Joan Blesch was born in Pensacola, Florida on February 3, 1937 to Everett and Minnie Wolf. She peacefully exited this world on April 27, 2020. The daughter of a Naval Aviator, Barbara began her adventurous life in Honolulu. When Everett joined Trans World Airlines as a commercial pilot, the family resettled in the Kansas City area. Barbara Joan graduated from Raytown, Missouri High School in 1955 and afterward attended the University of Missouri where she was a member of Delta Gamma sorority. After college, Barbara continued her life's adventure as a TWA air hostess in the late 1950s during the golden era of aviation at the height of air travel's glamor days. It was during her years as a TWA hostess that Barbara met the love of her life Bill Blesch on a Christmas flight to Phoenix. The couple married soon after and relocated to the San Francisco Bay Area. Barbara, Bill, and their two young sons returned to the Kansas City area in the late 1960s, settling in Leavenworth, Kansas. Barbara devoted herself to her young family, raising her two boys. She became active in the community and was a member of the Leavenworth Board of Education. In 1980, the family once again relocated, this time to Panama City, Florida where Barbara became an avid tennis player and was active in the Saint Thomas by the Sea Episcopal Church. Barbara, Bill, Bob and David enjoyed summers in Montana where Barbara developed a passion for fly fishing and the outdoors with the Big Sky Hikers. Barbara relocated to Phoenix in 1999 and divided her time between Phoenix and Big Sky, Montana until her death. Frequently referred to as a "force of nature" even later in life, Barbara is remembered for her direct no-nonsense demeanor and ongoing contributions to her community. Barbara served on her community's board of directors improving the neighborhood for all. Barbara is preceded in death by her husband William, her son Robert, her younger brother George, and her Welsh Terrier Stormy. She is survived by her son David of San Francisco. There are no plans for a memorial service until a later date due to COVID. In lieu of flowers, her son, David requests donations to the Gallatin River Task Force (gallatinrivertaskforce.org) or the Arizona Desert Botanical Gardens (dbg.org) in memory of Barbara Joan Blesch. Condolences may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home
4800 East Indian School Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85018
(602) 840-5600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
May 9, 2020
I enjoyed our tennis days years ago.
Libby Sipple
Friend
May 8, 2020
Dave. Very sorry to hear of your mothers passing. Hope all is well with you.
Mark Sachse
Friend
May 8, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
May 8, 2020
Barbara was a long time member of our TWA Clipped Wings Phoenix Chapter. We have lost a cherished friend. Lynne Weaver
Lynne Weaver
Friend
May 8, 2020
I remember how much my cousin Barbara loved fly fishing, hiking, and her little dog Stormy. She took great care of her son Bob's dog Orson after Bob died. She was passionate about her family and always loved her friends.
Nancy Besse
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved