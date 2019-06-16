Barbara Lee Wise, long time resident of Belgrade Montana and most recently in Townsend Montana, died on Saturday, June 1, 2019 after a short illness.



Barbara was born in Manhattan Montana on October 3, 1932. She graduated valedictorian from Manhattan High School in 1950. She was also Miss Manhattan when she was in high school, a fact she rarely shared over the years. Barbara worked as a secretary during her work life and is fondly remembered by those she spent this time with. The 1967 Senior Class as Belgrade High School dedicated their yearbook to her in recognition of her help and support. Barbara was a voracious reader with widely diverse tastes from the Journals of Lewis and Clark to Stephen King novels. She loved cats, bowling and cooking (sometimes improvising from her mom's and grandmother's old recipes).



She and the love of her life, Arnie, logged thousands of miles hiking and skiing the backcountry of Montana showing special attention to Yellowstone and Glacier Parks, the Bridger Mountains and the Bob.



Barbara is survived by her daughter Pat, her sisters, Pat and Kay and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and Mei Ling.



A Remembrance Service will be held 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at the Headwater's State Park near Three Forks (visitors center near the confluence of the Gallatin and Missouri rivers). A luncheon will follow at the park. Burial will be held at a later date at the Fairview Cemetery in Three Forks, Montana. Condolences can be sent 915 Elizabeth Street, Helena, MT.