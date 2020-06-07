Barbara Ruth Agocs was born in Brooklyn, New York on Nov. 21, 1929, to May (Cohn) and Benjamin Sweedler. She graduated from the University of Pennsylvania in 1951 where she met her future husband, Herb Agocs. Herb and Barbara were married in Philadelphia on May 28, 1954. The couple set up house in Port Deposit, Maryland, and then moved to Bozeman, Montana, in 1956 when Herb became part of the Bobcat Football coaching staff at Montana State University (MSU).
Barbara was a stay-at-home mom until 1968 when she went to work part-time at MSU's College of Agriculture. She later worked as the grant coordinator for the City of Bozeman, a public relations representative for the Montana State 308 Water Quality Study, manager of the Bozeman Symphony and executive director of United Way of Bozeman.
Barbara considered herself an amateur athlete. She loved to ice skate, ski, play tennis and drive fast. She was also an avid spectator. One of Barbara's treasured memories was attending the 1992 French Open Tennis Tournament in Paris, France. Barbara was a dog lover, musician, author, teacher, and woman of culture. She played the piano for several years and loved opera and classical music. She wrote and self-published a small book, "The Spacious Heart", based on her life lessons. She was an avid reader. Barbara enjoyed entertaining, was an accomplished cook, and set a beautiful table. She had a wonderful sense of humor and was lightning-quick with one-liners.
Barbara's faith was her greatest contribution to her family and friends. She was a true woman of God - rich in the knowledge of Christ.¬
Barbara is survived and well-loved by her three daughters and their husbands and children -- Paige and Dan Payne, Perrie and Tom Lyon, and Phoebe and Arturo Benitez; five grandchildren -- Jared Payne (Sharaya), Joe King, Tanya Crehan (Enda), Max Payne (Laurel); and eight grandchildren - Beaudry, Ryerson, Kalom, Taebeck, and Kohven Payne; Ruairi and Eamon Crehan and Laramie Payne.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Should you wish to remember Barbara with a gift, the family welcomes memorial contributions to the Butte Humane Society at https://buttehumane.org/donate/ or Samaritan's Purse at https://www.samaritanspurse.org/our-ministry/donate-online/.
Please visit www.buttefuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or to share a memory of Barbara. Axelson Funeral and Cremation Services has been privileged to care for Barbara and her family.
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Jun. 7, 2020.