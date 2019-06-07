Becky Marie Sickler, 54, passed away peacefully on June 4, 2019. Becky was born on June 25, 1964 in Bozeman, MT to Tom McCrorey and Becky Claus-Casper. She attended school at Bozeman High School and went on to Montana State University to study Native American Culture.



She met the love of her life, Marlon Sickler, at age 17, and they were married three years later on the snowy morning of February 24, 1984. Together they had three beautiful children, Jessica, Shawna, and Anthony, who brought them 5 grandchildren. Becky and Marlon were married for 35 loving years.



She had many interests including horseback riding, being with her family and friends, coloring with her mother, but her favorite was traveling to the ocean. Becky loved the salty breeze and the sand between her toes and would always have her feet in the ocean no matter the weather. Becky spent her spare time helping take kids across many states for BMX.



She was kind, loving, and was ready to help others out. Becky cared for everyone she knew deeply and was a friend to many.



She is survived by her loving husband, Marlon Sickler; children, Jessica (Michael) Sickler, Shawna (Chris) Sickler, and Anthony (Emmie) Sickler; her four grandchildren, Maddie, Lillian, Collin, Gabriel, and one granddaughter-in-law, Maddison; sisters, Kristina Flatt, Theresa Robinson, Shelly McCrorey Tedford, and Janet McCrorey; and brothers, John McCrorey, Clark McCrorey, Duane McCrorey, Stacy Claus, and Tracey Claus.



Becky is preceded in death by her father, Tom McCrorey; mother, Becky Claus-Casper; and grandparents, Myron and Jessie Casper.



Becky will be greatly missed by many, but she will never be forgotten.



Visitation hours will be held from 5:00-8:00 P.M. on Monday, June 10 at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. Funeral services will be held at 3 pm Tuesday at Dokken-Nelson. Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on June 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary