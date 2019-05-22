Resources More Obituaries for Benjamin Harrison Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Benjamin Eugene Harrison

1978 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Benjamin "Ben" Eugene Harrison, 41. Our hearts are saddened by the sudden loss of Benjamin Harrison, who was tragically taken from us on May 10th 2019 in a motorcycle incident. Ben's brightness was the center of his kind soul and we know he now shines his brightness like a star upon us. Ben Harrison was born in Billings, MT to Robert "Bob" Harrison (Manhattan) and Linda George (Butte) on February 23, 1978. As a child he grew up in Bozeman, MT and Potomac, MT. He attended high school at both Hellgate High (Missoula) and Butte High School. On July 20, 2014 he became an adoring husband when he married the love of his life Adrianne (Jangula) Harrison. He was also a loving active father to her daughter Makenna Bazo. Ben was an entrepreneur. He learned carpentry from his father Bob, and used it to make the world a more beautiful place. In December 2011, Ben became owner and operator of Mountain Man Trading Post in Anaconda, MT. Whatever his occupation, Ben made helping others his life's mission. He loved all animals but especially cats. With heavy hearts we celebrate Ben's life knowing how much he will be missed.



Those sharing in the loss of Ben are; Grandmother: Winifred G. Dooley, sisters: Tisha Harrison Smith, Nicole (Thomas) Whalley, Tifany (Loren Michael) McCalanhan, Amanda Harrison, Jessica Johns, and brother John Pollock. Aunts and Uncles; Linda (Mike) Armold, Ray (Jackie) Harrison, Doug Stewart, Jim Stewart, Jack Stewart, Terry Heffner, Jan McIntosh, Amy (Steve) Lockmer, JoAnn Dooley, Win (Kenny)Dooley, In-Laws; Charley, Diane, Kristen, and the Jangula family, Friend and former wife; Amie Grove, nephews; Mason Smith, Nicholas and Ian Whalley, Xavier Willis, Carter and Garett Wunsch, Nieces; Jessica Roman, Caitlin Harrison, Sarayah Jones, Zaharah and Naliyah Willis.



Departed: Grandparents: Ray and Wilima Harrison, John George Jr., Sister: Bobi Harrison, Brothers: Maxwell Harrison and Jonsie Koesler.



We welcome all friends, family, and those who loved Ben to join in a celebration of his life at the Quality Inn, 2100 Cornell Ave in Butte, MT from 1-4 on May 24th. Also, a candlelight vigil will be held on May 24th at 9 p.m.at the crash site on Dewey Blvd and Lexington Ave in Butte. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Opportunity Bank of Montana, "Benjamin Harrison Family Benefit Account", or to a no kill animal shelter of your choice.



Axelson Alternative Cremation is privileged to serve Ben's Family. Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on May 22, 2019