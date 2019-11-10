|
Betty Beebe, from Three Forks, MT, took her final journey to meet the Heavenly Father on October 18, 2019.
Betty's life journey began December 6, 1952 in Greybull, Wyoming, a blessing to Levi Stotts and Evelyn Finck. Through Betty's journey, she was blessed with two beautiful daughters, two grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren who were all the joys of her life.
Betty's "life goals" were not of financial gain or personal fame, but focused on family, love and kindness to others. As an organ donor-recipient herself, with the understanding of what a unique life gift that organ donation entails, Betty became an avid advocate for organ donation. "Paying It Forward"- Betty's cornea donation has enabled two blind persons to now have the gift of sight. Betty lived her life by the following quote: "Life Is Not Measured By the Number of Breaths We Take, But By the Moments That Take Our Breath Away".
All of her family and friends that have preceded in her in death, have now welcomed her to heaven and the ones Betty left behind, she will be there to welcome us with a loving hug.
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Nov. 10, 2019