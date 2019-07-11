Services K & L Mortuaries 103 1st Ave E Three Forks , MT 59752 (406) 285-3341 Resources More Obituaries for Betty Conner Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Betty Conner

June 1942 through July 9, 2019



Betty Josaline Conner, age 95, of Three Forks, Montana passed away Tuesday evening, July 9, 2019.



Betty Josaline Conner was born June 14, 1924 to Noah William Bennett and Lydia Ann Dale Bennett in Maudlow Montana. Betty was the youngest of 13 children (9 sisters and 4 brothers) and the twin sister of Theodore (Ted) Bennett. Betty was the last living sibling of 13 children. Betty went to school in a one-room school house in Maudlow, Montana that taught 8 grades.



Betty married Jim Conner on October 3, 1942 in Three Forks, Montana. They worked for a few years at the Climbing Arrow ranch prior to purchasing land and starting their own cattle operation on the Madison River in Three Forks, Montana.



Betty and Jim Conner raised three children, James (Larry) Conner, born October 10, 1946, Lynn Conner, born March 8, 1950 and Joe Conner born October 25, 1955.



Betty was an excellent mother and cook, providing large "ranch" meals for her family as well as helping out on the ranch. Betty enjoyed gardening and took care of her family by growing a very large garden that she harvested every fall to create frozen and canned food stores for the cold winter months. Betty enjoyed taking the grandkids on trips with her and Jim and created many great memories.



Betty is the grandmother to five grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and 1 great, great grandchild. Betty was a wonderful wife, friend, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.



Betty Conner is survived by her son Joe Conner (Cindy), daughter-in-law, Karyn Conner; grandkids: JJ Conner (Teresa), Michael Conner (Deanna), Dusty Conner (Kim), Danny Conner (Angie) and Kevin Conner (Seon Mi). In addition, she is survived by the following great-grandchildren that she loved very much: Tiffiney, Halie, Cody, Noah, Isabelle, Damon, Dana, Devin, Kayley, Scarlet, Lilian and Selene.



Betty Conner was preceded in death by her 12 siblings, Husband, James (Jim) Conner; Sons Larry and Lynn Conner; great grandson, Elijah.



Services are at K&L mortuary in Three forks Montana, Friday July 12 at 10 a.m. Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on July 11, 2019 ‹ Back to today's Obituaries