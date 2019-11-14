|
Elizabeth Anna Blanksma Dykman (Betty) born to Harry and May (Braaksma) Blanksma on August 2, 1930, went home to her heavenly father November 11, 2019. Betty spent her early years along with her brothers, Arnie and Sid, on the family farm. Later in her youth, after the passing of her father, her family moved to the "big" city of Bozeman where she graduated from Bozeman High.
Betty married John Dykman on June 21, 1949 where John farmed for a short time in the Anceny area. In their 59 years of marriage they lived in the Gallatin Valley, and in 1975, along with their son Doug, they started D and J Repair in Harrison. Betty was happiest when she was greeting and assisting others at D and J Repair, D and J Grocery and Hardware, and into her 80's, working at the local grocery, the Wheat and Thistle.
Betty was the queen on the sewing machine. There was nothing she couldn't master: Wedding and prom dresses, quilts, she saved many winter coats by replacing the zippers, knee patches, camper upholstery- nothing was beyond her.
She was gracious, kind, accepting, loving, and very forgiving. Betty touched many with her thoughtfulness and giving nature. She loved many unconditionally.
Betty is survived by her sons Ron (Vickie), Doug (Sue), Mick (Heidi), Keith (Kim); eight grandkids, Chris Dykman, Melissa (Andy) Scharf, Jenna Dykman, Mike (Mindy) Dykman, Michelle (Drew) Reedy, Shannon (TJ) McInerney, Colter Dykman, Malayna (Jentry) Hartford; 16 great grandchildren; her dear sister-in-laws, Ret Blanksma, Marlene Blanksma, Henrietta Grinwis, Maxine Dykman; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband, John, her loving daughter, Sandy, grandson, Scott, sister, Annette, and brothers, Arnold and Sidney.
Services will be held at K and L Mortuary, Harrison, Montana, Thursday, November 14, at 1:00, with burial at Harrison Cemetery. The family will host a gathering at the old D and J in Betty's memory following the burial.
In lieu of flowers, it is the wish of the family that donations be sent to the Madison Valley Manor in Ennis, Montana.
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Nov. 14, 2019