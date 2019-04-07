Betty died on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Rosetta Assisted Living in Missoula at the age of 90. She was a long time Missoula resident. She always considered the Target Range area her home.



She was born on Apr. 16, 1928 in Denver, CO to Henry and Ileen Brock. She lived the first few years of her life in Lead, SD. During World War II she moved to Spokane, WA. She graduated from Lewis and Clark High School in Spokane in 1946. After the war, she moved to Manhattan, MT where she met Chuck Rafferty, the love of her life. Betty and Chuck were married in Kalispell on Oct. 13, 1948.



Betty, Chuck, and their 3 boys enjoyed many hikes and pack trips into Montana wilderness areas. She also logged many miles on the back of a motorcycle. She gave herself to her family and enjoyed being a wife, mother and grandmother.



After 61 years of marriage, Chuck preceded her in death, as well as her brother, Bob Brock. She is survived by her 3 sons, Mike (Mary) of Stevensville, Denny (Beth) of Lowman, ID, and Brian (Alice) of DeBorgia. She was also blessed with 6 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, and 1 great great granddaughter.



No services will be held. Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary