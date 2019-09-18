Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service
113 South Willson Avenue
Bozeman, MT 59715
(406) 587-3184
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Grace Bible Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Inabnit
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Joanne Inabnit


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Joanne Inabnit Obituary
Betty Joanne Inabnit, 82, of Bozeman passed away Friday, September 13, 2019.

She was born June 7, 1937 to Cassie and Edwin Cowan, joining two sisters, Helen and Kelly. Her father passed when she was very young, and her mother then married Ossie Toresdahl. Betty was raised in Wilsall, Montana, and graduated high school there in 1955. She met and married her best friend, Adrian Inabnit, and they had three children, Cathy, Julie, and Bill. In 1966, they moved to Bozeman, into the home where she would take her last breath.

Betty was a wife, mother, grandma, homemaker, and stay-at-home mom. She would feed you any time you stopped by. She loved Jesus and raised her family to know him, too. She and Adrian were members of Grace Bible Church for over 60 years.

She helped raise half of the neighborhood kids because she was there. She helped with Sunday School, Vacation Bible School, and Awanas. Later, she got a new batch of love when she was blessed with eight grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.

Betty fought a courageous battle with Arthritis the later part of her life, which she faced with a smile most of the time. God took her home so she would be free of pain.

She is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Adrian; children, Cathy (Bob), Julie (Mark), and Bill (Jessica); grandchildren, Ryan, Christil, Caleb, Joel, Kara, Christina, Heather, and Amy; and numerous greats; as well as her sister, Kelly Beebe; sisters-in-law, Linda (Steve) Walton and Anita (Tim) Petterson; honorary sister, Virginia Swandal; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Friday, September 20 at Grace Bible Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Grace Bible Church, 3625 S. 19th Ave., Bozeman, MT 59718.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now