Betty Joanne Inabnit, 82, of Bozeman passed away Friday, September 13, 2019.
She was born June 7, 1937 to Cassie and Edwin Cowan, joining two sisters, Helen and Kelly. Her father passed when she was very young, and her mother then married Ossie Toresdahl. Betty was raised in Wilsall, Montana, and graduated high school there in 1955. She met and married her best friend, Adrian Inabnit, and they had three children, Cathy, Julie, and Bill. In 1966, they moved to Bozeman, into the home where she would take her last breath.
Betty was a wife, mother, grandma, homemaker, and stay-at-home mom. She would feed you any time you stopped by. She loved Jesus and raised her family to know him, too. She and Adrian were members of Grace Bible Church for over 60 years.
She helped raise half of the neighborhood kids because she was there. She helped with Sunday School, Vacation Bible School, and Awanas. Later, she got a new batch of love when she was blessed with eight grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.
Betty fought a courageous battle with Arthritis the later part of her life, which she faced with a smile most of the time. God took her home so she would be free of pain.
She is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Adrian; children, Cathy (Bob), Julie (Mark), and Bill (Jessica); grandchildren, Ryan, Christil, Caleb, Joel, Kara, Christina, Heather, and Amy; and numerous greats; as well as her sister, Kelly Beebe; sisters-in-law, Linda (Steve) Walton and Anita (Tim) Petterson; honorary sister, Virginia Swandal; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Friday, September 20 at Grace Bible Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Grace Bible Church, 3625 S. 19th Ave., Bozeman, MT 59718.
Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Sept. 18, 2019