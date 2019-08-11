|
|
Betty Kay Dawes, 85 passed away July 19, 2019, in Anacortes, WA. Born April 9, 1934 in Bozeman, MT. Survived by husband, Leland E. Dawes of Anacortes; son Daniel & Sandy Dawes; granddaughters Sarah & Kaelin Watterson-Gosnell, Caitlin Dawes, and grandson Jonathan Dawes, all of Tacoma, WA; daughter-in-law Karen McGuire, granddaughter Hannah Dawes of Iowa City, IA. Pre-deceased by son David Dawes. Memorial service Thurs., August 22nd, 2:00 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home in Anacortes. Memorial gifts may be made in Betty's name to the , the Old Dog Haven in Seattle, the Anacortes Family Center, or the . To share memories of Betty, please sign the online guestbook at www.evanschapel.com
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Aug. 11, 2019