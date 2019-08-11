Home

Evans Funeral Chapel - Anacortes
1105 32nd Street
Anacortes, WA 98221
(360) 293-3311
Memorial service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Evans Funeral Chapel - Anacortes
1105 32nd Street
Anacortes, WA 98221
Betty Kay Dawes


1934 - 2019
Betty Kay Dawes Obituary
Betty Kay Dawes, 85 passed away July 19, 2019, in Anacortes, WA. Born April 9, 1934 in Bozeman, MT. Survived by husband, Leland E. Dawes of Anacortes; son Daniel & Sandy Dawes; granddaughters Sarah & Kaelin Watterson-Gosnell, Caitlin Dawes, and grandson Jonathan Dawes, all of Tacoma, WA; daughter-in-law Karen McGuire, granddaughter Hannah Dawes of Iowa City, IA. Pre-deceased by son David Dawes. Memorial service Thurs., August 22nd, 2:00 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home in Anacortes. Memorial gifts may be made in Betty's name to the , the Old Dog Haven in Seattle, the Anacortes Family Center, or the . To share memories of Betty, please sign the online guestbook at www.evanschapel.com
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Aug. 11, 2019
