1/1
Betty Marie VanMullem
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Marie (Todd) Van Mullem passed away on August 4, 2020 from cancer. She was born in Billings, Montana, the daughter of Marie (Schultz) and Stanley Todd, on December 15, 1942.

Her early educational years were spent in Billings, Bridger, and Red Lodge. She graduated from Billings Senior High in 1961 and from Eastern Montana College (now MSU Billings) in 1966 with an elementary education degree. Her teaching experience was in Great Falls, Montana for one year and Billings Bench School for three years.

On August 22, 1970, Betty married her sweetheart, Joe Van Mullem, in Billings. Her greatest pleasure was her family and being an at-home Mom. The couple lived in Joliet, Montana, Carson City, Nevada, and Casper, Wyoming, and has resided in Bozeman, Montana since 1980. Joe's work with the Soil Conservation Service (now NRCS) took them to those various locations over the years. Betty was a strong advocate for education and enjoyed supporting her community as a volunteer for various causes.

She is survived by her husband, Joe; son, Stephen (Karen) of Fort Pierre, SD; son, Peter (Heather) and grandchildren, Lily, Ali, and Henry Van Mullem, all of Lewiston, ID; brothers, Bill Todd of San Jose and Bob Todd (Colette) of Billings; brother-in-law, Albert (Chris) Van Mullem of Sussex, WI; sisters-in-law, Rosemary Glessing of Baltimore, MD and Geraldine Hall of Coppell, TX; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Betty sincerely appreciated all the support from family and friends during this difficult time. At Betty's request, there will be a private graveside service. Interment of ashes will be in Sunset Hills Cemetery, Bozeman. Memorials may be made to Bozeman Health Foundation (write "Hospice" in the memo line), 931 Highland Blvd, Ste 3200, Bozeman, MT 59715.

Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service
113 South Willson Avenue
Bozeman, MT 59715
(406) 587-3184
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved