Today, we celebrate the passing of Betty Antoinette Fields Pafford at age 84. She will be remembered by her sons, her brother and friends as a person with a deep abiding Christian faith and as an amazing mother and grandmother, a tutor, a dedicated nurse, a sister and a friend. We will miss her.
Betty was born April 11, 1936 in Jacksonville, Florida, the second of four children to Lloyd Boykin Fields and Claire Evelyn Williams Fields and is survived by three sons, Mark, Roger, and Robert; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren: and her brother, Lt. Col. Stephen Fields.
After graduating from Andrew Jackson High School in Jacksonville in June 1953, her father supported her training as a nurse at the Riverside Hospital Training School for Nurses graduating in 1956.
She worked at several Jacksonville hospitals during her career: Baptist Hospital (floor 2B), St. Luke's Hospital and Memorial Medical Center. She completed her CCRN certification in 1977 and an Associate Degree at Florida Junior College at Jacksonville in 1986. After completing her Bachelor of Science in Nursing Summa Cum Laude at University of North Florida in 1988, she worked as a Critical Care Nurse until she retired in 2008.
She enjoyed working out at the gym and had a passion for quilting. In her earlier years, she participated in long distance running events and enjoyed dinner theater at Jacksonville's Alhambra Dinner Theater.
Like her father, Betty was committed to community service and served not only in the hospitals where she was employed, but contributed to the training of nursing students at Florida Junior College and caring for the homeless and dispossessed after Hurricane Andrew which struck Elliot Key and Homestead Florida in 1992. After moving to Bozeman Montana in the 1990's, she volunteered at the Bozeman Deaconess Hospital before succumbing to brain cancer in 2019.
Donations can be made to Hospice of Bozeman Health. Online memorial inquiries can be addressed to bpyetismom@gmail.com.
