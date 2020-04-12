|
Beverly passed away on April 5, 2020 at Spring Creek Inn where she has resided the past 4 years fighting her battle with Alzheimer's.
Beverly was born on April 24th, 1936 to William and Helen (Hines) Oliver in Glasgow, MT. Beverly married Gordon Teske in 1954 in Glasgow, MT. They had two children together, Robert Teske and Cindy Teske Tyree Lyon.
Beverly married George Hudson in 1968. Bev and George had two children together, Kim and Kenny. Bev and George raised 4 children during their 50+ years together.
Mom enjoyed painting, loved reading books, garage sales and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Nothing gave her greater pleasure than her family. Mom is a member of the Manhattan Presbyterian Church and many local art clubs.
Beverly is survived by her husband George, her two daughters, Cindy (Brett) Lyon, Kim (Tony) Ferrie and her two sons, Bob Teske and Kenny (Heather) Hudson. Seven grandchildren, Amy (Cody) Brownell, Mike Tyree, Connar and Cameron Johnson, Bobby, Samantha and Alex Teske and 8+ great-grandkids.
Beverly is preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Robert Oliver and her sisters, Shirley (Lucke) Melton and Mary Pattison.
The family will have a memorial service in the fall at Meadowview Cemetery. Please do not send flowers, any donations can be made in Mom's name to Manhattan Presbyterian Church.
The family would like to thank Spring Creek Inn for their loving care of Bev- Wife, Mother and Grandmother during this difficult stage in her life. We want to also thank the many friends for their prayers through this time.
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Apr. 12, 2020