1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Beverly Baringer Wallace (Bev) passed away peacefully in Bozeman, MT just after midnight on April 15, 2019 at the age of 88. Bev was born on March 21, 1931 in Oakland, CA to John and Angeline Baringer. She grew up on a farm near Hathaway, MT, where she attended a one room school through the 8th grade. She graduated from Rosebud County High School in 1948 and from Montana State College in 1952 with a bachelor's degree in Home Economics. After college, Bev started work as a County Extension Agent in Joliet, MT. There in 1954, she met Larry Wallace, who was home on leave from service in the Navy. After a whirlwind three-week courtship, they decided to get married the next time he was home on leave. So on July 7, 1954, Bev and Larry were married in San Bernardino, CA and left almost immediately for Honolulu, HI where Larry was then stationed.



Bev and Larry moved frequently during the first 14 years of marriage as a result of Larry's service with the Navy. They moved from Hawaii, where their daughter Teresa was born in 1957, to San Diego, to Fallon, NV, where their son Donald was born in 1958, back to San Diego, then on to Oakland, CA and Whidbey Island, WA. In 1968, Larry retired from the Navy and the family returned to Bozeman, where Bev became the Home Agent for the Gallatin County Extension office. For 23 years, Bev was a well-known presence in Bozeman. She wrote a weekly home economics column for the Bozeman Chronicle, developed programs for Gallatin County Homemakers clubs, served as an advisor for local 4-H clubs (as well as chaperone at 4-H camp), conducted numerous educational forums over the years and always was ready to field questions that regularly came into the Extension office on a wide array of topics ranging from food safety and stain removal to household financial planning. More than anything, she loved the sense of accomplishment she felt when she was able to help someone solve a problem.



Bev retired from the Extension office in 1991. After retirement, she traveled with Larry throughout the United States and to Ireland, England and France. She also had the time to devote herself to her interests in genealogy and quilting. Everyone in her family was the lucky recipient of one of her beautiful quilts.



Bev was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 61 years, Larry and her sister, Marcy Yates of Havre and Kalispell. She is survived by her children Teresa Wallace (John Chou) of Philadelphia PA and Donald Wallace of Seattle, WA; her granddaughter, Carolyn Wallace Chou of Boston, MA; and her brother Jack Baringer (Jean) of Conrad, MT and his family.



Bev's family would like to thank Susan Johnston, who faithfully brought communion to Bev every month, Jordan Snyder, who took it upon herself to visit Bev in her last two years, and especially Mary Thompson, who became Bev's dear friend in final four years of her life and visited her weekly, sharing laughter together. Bev's family is also deeply indebted to the wonderful nurses, caregivers, cooks, and staff at Spring Creek Inn, who cared for Bev like family in her final years and surrounded her with love when her family could not be with her.



Friends and family are invited to celebrate Bev's life in a memorial service that will be held at St. James Episcopal Church in Bozeman at 11 am on Saturday, May 18, 2019. In lieu of flowers, contributions be made in her memory to St. James Episcopal Church.



