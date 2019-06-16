|
Born January 16, 1931 in Helena, Montana to Oscar A. and Camille (nee: Walton) Baarson. She died June 5, 2019 at the age of 88.
Beverly is the beloved wife of 62 years of the late Lorn C. Hardie (d.2015). Loving mother of Dorene Hardie (Robert) Goo and Janet (Christine Campbell) Hardie. Grandmother of Nathan and Laura. Sister in law of Hazel (the late Glen) Johnston. Preceded in death by 2 brothers and 2 sisters. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
A private family memorial service is being held. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the .
Published in Bozeman Daily Chronicle on June 16, 2019
